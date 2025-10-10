Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമുറ്റത്ത് പുല്ല്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 7:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 7:05 PM IST

    മുറ്റത്ത് പുല്ല് പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വീട്ടമ്മയുടെ ചെവി കടിച്ചുപറിച്ച് തെരുവ് നായ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുറ്റത്ത് പുല്ല് പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ വീട്ടമ്മയുടെ ചെവി കടിച്ചുപറിച്ച് തെരുവ് നായ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തൃശൂർ: വീട്ടമ്മയുടെ ചെവ് കടിച്ചുപറിച്ച് തെരുവ് നായ. തൃശൂർ ഗുരുവായൂരിൽ വഹീദ എന്ന സ്ത്രീയാണ് ആക്രമണത്തിനിരയായത്. വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് പുല്ല് പറിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു തെരുവുനായ പൊടുന്നനെ എത്തി ആക്രമിച്ചത്.

    ആക്രമണത്തിൽ വഹീദയുടെ ഇടതുചെവിയുടെ ഒരു ചെറിയ ഭാഗം നഷ്ടമായി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:stray dogStray dog ​​attack
    News Summary - Stray dog ​​attack housewife at guruvayur
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X