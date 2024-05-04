Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 11:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 11:54 AM GMT

    സംസ്ഥാന ന്യൂനപക്ഷ കമീഷന്‍ എറണാകുളം സിറ്റിങ് ബുധനാഴ്ച

    സംസ്ഥാന ന്യൂനപക്ഷ കമീഷന്‍ എറണാകുളം സിറ്റിങ് ബുധനാഴ്ച
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാന ന്യൂനപക്ഷ കമീഷന്‍ എറണാകുളം സിറ്റിങ് മേയ് എട്ടിന് രാവിലെ 11ന് എറണാകുളം ഗവ. ഗസ്റ്റ് ഹൗസ് കോണ്‍ഫറന്‍സ് ഹാളില്‍ നടക്കും. സിറ്റിങ്ങിൽ നിലവിലെ പരാതികള്‍ പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതിനൊപ്പം ജില്ലയില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള പുതിയ പരാതികള്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കും.

    TAGS:Minority Commission
    News Summary - State Minority Commission Ernakulam sitting on Wednesday
