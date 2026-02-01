Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    1 Feb 2026 5:09 PM IST
    1 Feb 2026 5:15 PM IST

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാർച്ച് അഞ്ച് മുതൽ; ഫലം മേയ് എട്ടിന്

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാർച്ച് അഞ്ച് മുതൽ; ഫലം മേയ് എട്ടിന്
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാർച്ച് അഞ്ച് മുതൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടി അറിയിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ 30ന് അവസാനിക്കും. പരീക്ഷാഫലം മേയ് എട്ടിന് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കും.

    മെയ്​ ഏഴിന്​ പരീക്ഷാ പാസ്​ബോർഡ്​ യോഗം ചേർന്ന്​ ഫലത്തിന്​ അംഗീകാരം നൽകും. മാർക്ക്​ ടാബുലേഷൻ നടപടികൾ ഏപ്രിൽ ഏഴ്​ മുതൽ 25 വരെ നടക്കും.

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി ഐടി പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി രണ്ട് മുതൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി 13 വരെ. മോഡൽ പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി 16 മുതൽ 20 വരെയും നടക്കും.

