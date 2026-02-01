Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 Feb 2026 5:09 PM IST
1 Feb 2026 5:15 PM IST
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാർച്ച് അഞ്ച് മുതൽ; ഫലം മേയ് എട്ടിന്
SSLC exam date announced
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷകൾ മാർച്ച് അഞ്ച് മുതൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടി അറിയിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷ 30ന് അവസാനിക്കും. പരീക്ഷാഫലം മേയ് എട്ടിന് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കും.
മെയ് ഏഴിന് പരീക്ഷാ പാസ്ബോർഡ് യോഗം ചേർന്ന് ഫലത്തിന് അംഗീകാരം നൽകും. മാർക്ക് ടാബുലേഷൻ നടപടികൾ ഏപ്രിൽ ഏഴ് മുതൽ 25 വരെ നടക്കും.
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി ഐടി പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി രണ്ട് മുതൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി 13 വരെ. മോഡൽ പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി 16 മുതൽ 20 വരെയും നടക്കും.
