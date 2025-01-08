Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 9:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 9:48 PM IST

    മകരവിളക്ക്: പ്രത്യേക ട്രെയിൻ

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: മ​ക​ര​വി​ള​ക്കും തൈ​പൊ​ങ്ക​ലും പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ജ​നു​വ​രി 15ന് ​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും (ന​മ്പ​ർ 06058) 16ന് ​തി​രി​ച്ചും (ന​മ്പ​ർ 06059) പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ട്രെ​യി​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​താ​യി റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    16ന് ​എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും (ന​മ്പ​ർ 06046) 17ന് ​തി​രി​ച്ചും (ന​മ്പ​ർ 06047) ​പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ട്രെ​യി​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Special trainMakaravilakku
