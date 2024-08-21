Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    21 Aug 2024 6:06 PM GMT
    Updated On
    21 Aug 2024 6:06 PM GMT

    പ്രത്യേക സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് ട്രെയിനുകൾ കൂടുതൽ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ

    train service
    പാലക്കാട്: പ്രത്യേക സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ സർവിസ് കൂടുതൽ ദിവസങ്ങളിലേക്ക് നീട്ടി. ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 06081 കൊച്ചുവേളി-ഷാലിമാർ സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് സ്പെഷൽ കൊച്ചുവേളിയിൽനിന്ന് ആഗസ്റ്റ് 23, 30, സെപ്റ്റംബർ ആറ്, 13 തീയതികളിലും ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 06082 ഷാലിമാർ-കൊച്ചുവേളി സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് സ്‌പെഷൽ ഷാലിമാറിൽനിന്ന് ആഗസ്റ്റ് 26, സെപ്റ്റംബർ രണ്ട്, ഒമ്പത്, 16 തീയതികളിലും സർവിസ് നടത്തും.

    TAGS:Indian Railwaytrain serviceSpecial superfast train
    News Summary - Special superfast trains on most days
