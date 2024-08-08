Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 4:46 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 4:46 PM GMT

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ​പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പാ​ക്കേ​ജി​ന്​ അ​നു​മ​തി​യി​ല്ല

    kseb
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: മ​ല​പ്പു​റ​മ​ട​ക്കം മൂ​ന്ന്​ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ​ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ പാ​ക്കേ​ജി​ന്​ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ​ബോ​ർ​ഡ്​ അ​നു​മ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്​​ച ന​ട​ന്ന തെ​ളി​വെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ​കെ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ബി​യെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത്​​ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രാ​ണ് ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ​ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ്​ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം, ഇ​ടു​ക്കി, കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്​​ ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ​പാ​ക്കേ​ജ്​ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:KSEB
    News Summary - Special package is not allowed to solve electricity problem
