Posted Ondate_range 29 Aug 2025 1:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Aug 2025 1:59 PM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓയിൽ ഡിപ്പോയിൽ തീപ്പൊരി തെറിച്ച് മൂന്ന് പേർക്ക് പൊള്ളൽtext_fields
News Summary - sparks at Indian Oil calicut depot
ഫറോക്ക്: ഇന്ധനം സ്റ്റോക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്ന ടാങ്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപണി നടത്തുന്നതിനിടയിൽ വെൽഡിങ്ങ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ തീപ്പൊരി തെറിച്ച് ഐ.ഒ.സി ഡിപ്പോയിലെ മൂന്ന് കരാർ ജോലിക്കാർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു. ഇവരെ ഫറോക്ക് ചുങ്കത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
ഡിപ്പോക്ക് അകത്തുള്ളവർ തന്നെ തീയണച്ചു. സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഓഫിസർ സി.കെ. മുരളീധരന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ എത്തിയ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ സേഫ്റ്റി ടാങ്ക് തണുപ്പിച്ചു.
