Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 1:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2025 1:59 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓയിൽ ഡി​പ്പോയിൽ തീപ്പൊരി തെറിച്ച്​ മൂന്ന്​ പേർക്ക്​ പൊള്ളൽ

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓയിൽ ഡി​പ്പോയിൽ തീപ്പൊരി തെറിച്ച്​ മൂന്ന്​ പേർക്ക്​ പൊള്ളൽ
    ഫറോക്ക്: ഇന്ധനം സ്റ്റോക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്ന ടാങ്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപണി നടത്തുന്നതിനിടയിൽ വെൽഡിങ്ങ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ തീപ്പൊരി തെറിച്ച് ഐ.ഒ.സി ഡിപ്പോയിലെ മൂന്ന്​ കരാർ ജോലിക്കാർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു. ഇവരെ ഫറോക്ക് ചുങ്കത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ഡിപ്പോക്ക് അകത്തുള്ളവർ തന്നെ തീയണച്ചു. സ്റ്റേഷൻ ഓഫിസർ സി.കെ. മുരളീധരന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ എത്തിയ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ സേഫ്റ്റി ടാങ്ക് തണുപ്പിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Fireindian oil corporationKerala NewsSparks
    News Summary - sparks at Indian Oil calicut depot
