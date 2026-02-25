ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ അമ്മയെ മകൻ അടുക്കളയിൽ കുഴിച്ചിട്ടു; അസ്വാഭാവിക മരണത്തിന് കേസെടുത്ത് പൊലീസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
25 Feb 2026 11:49 AM IST
25 Feb 2026 11:50 AM IST
ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ അമ്മയെ മകൻ അടുക്കളയിൽ കുഴിച്ചിട്ടു; അസ്വാഭാവിക മരണത്തിന് കേസെടുത്ത് പൊലീസ്text_fields
News Summary - Son buries mother in kitchen; police register case of unnatural death
ആലപ്പുഴ: കുത്തിയതോട് പള്ളിത്തോട് അമ്മയുടെ മൃതദേഹം മറ്റാരും അറിയാതെ മകൻ കുഴിച്ചുമൂടി. തുറവൂർ മനക്കോടം സ്വദേശി രാധയുടെ മൃതദേഹമാണ് മകൻ ഗിരീഷ് വീടിനുള്ളിൽ കുഴിച്ചുമൂടിയത്. രാധ (75)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹം കുഴിച്ചിട്ടത് അടുക്കളയിലാണ്. സംഭവത്തിൽ മകൻ ഗിരീഷിനെ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. നാട്ടുകാരുടെ പരാതിയിൽ അസ്വാഭാവിക മരണത്തിന് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി. അന്വേഷണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മൃതദേഹം പുറത്തെടുത്ത് പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
