ഓടുന്ന കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസിൽനിന്ന് പുകയുയർന്നത് പരിഭ്രാന്തി പരത്തി

Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2024 1:59 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2024 1:59 PM GMT
ഓടുന്ന കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസിൽനിന്ന് പുകയുയർന്നത് പരിഭ്രാന്തി പരത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Smoke billowing from moving KSRTC bus
മൂഴിക്കൽ: ഓടുന്ന കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസിൽനിന്ന് പുക ഉയർന്നത് പരിഭ്രാന്തി പരത്തി. കോഴിക്കോട് മൂഴിക്കലിൽ വൈകുന്നേരം ആറോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.
കോഴിക്കോടുനിന്ന് തിരുവമ്പാടിയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസിൽനിന്നാണ് പുക ഉയർന്നത്. ഇതോടെ ബസ് ഉടൻ റോഡരികിൽ നിർത്തി യാത്രക്കാരെ പുറത്തിറക്കി.
തുടർന്ന്, അഗ്നിശമന സേനയെ വിവരമറിയിച്ചു. അഗ്നിശമന സേനയുടെ രണ്ട് യൂനിറ്റ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി പുകയണച്ചു.
