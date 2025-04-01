Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപാലായിൽ ആറ് വയസുകാരി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2025 1:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2025 1:56 PM IST

    പാലായിൽ ആറ് വയസുകാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാലായിൽ ആറ് വയസുകാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    കോട്ടയം: പാലാ ഇടപ്പാടിയിൽ ആറു വയസുകാരി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. ഇടപ്പാടി അഞ്ചാനിക്കൽ സോണി ജോസഫിന്‍റെയും മഞ്ജു സോണിയുടെയും മകൾ ജുവാന സോണിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഉദര സംബന്ധമായ ചില അസുഖങ്ങൾക്ക് കുട്ടി മരുന്ന് കഴിക്കുന്നുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ കുട്ടിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. കോട്ടയം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടത്തിനുശേഷം മൃതദേഹം സംസ്കരിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kottayam News
    News Summary - Six year old girl collapsed and died at Kottayam Pala
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X