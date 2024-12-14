Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    14 Dec 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 Dec 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    കോന്നി കൂടൽ നെടുമൺകാവിൽ കാറും പിക്കപ്പ് വാനും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ആറ് പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്; ഡ്രൈവറുടെ നില ഗുരുതരം

    കോന്നി കൂടൽ നെടുമൺകാവിൽ കാറും പിക്കപ്പ് വാനും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ആറ് പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്; ഡ്രൈവറുടെ നില ഗുരുതരം
    കോന്നി: മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ -പുനലൂർ സംസ്ഥാന പാതയിലെ കോന്നി കൂടൽ നെടുമൺകാവിൽ കാറും പിക്കപ്പ് വാനും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ആറു പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഡ്രൈവറുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമാണ്. കാർ വെട്ടിപ്പൊളിച്ചാണ് ഡ്രൈവറെ പുറത്തെടുത്തത്.

    നെടുമ്പാശേരി എയർപോർട്ടിൽ നിന്നും പുനലൂരിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന ആറംഗ സംഘ കുടുംബം സഞ്ചരിച്ച ഇന്നോവ കാറാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 6.30നായിരുന്നു അപകടം. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ പുനലൂർ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:PathanamthittaAccident newsAccidentKonni Accident
    News Summary - Six people injured in a collision between a car and a pickup van in Konni Kudal Nedumankavil
