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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightധർമ്മടത്ത്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2026 9:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2026 9:33 AM IST

    ധർമ്മടത്ത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ പിന്നിൽ

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    733 വോട്ടുകൾക്ക് യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി വി.പി അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് ലീഡ് ചെയ്യുന്നു
    ധർമ്മടത്ത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ പിന്നിൽ
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    കോഴിക്കോട് : നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞടുപ്പിന്‍റെ ആദ്യഫലസൂചനകൾ പുറത്തുവന്നപ്പോൾ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ എതിർ സ്ഥാനാർഥിയേക്കാൾ പിറകിലാണ്. യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി വി.പി അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് 733 വോട്ടുകൾക്കാണ് ലീഡ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. സി.പി.എം ശക്തി കേന്ദ്രമായ ചെമ്പിലോട് പഞ്ചായത്തിലാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് അടിതെറ്റിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ 3500 വോട്ടിന് ലീഡ് ചെയ്തയിടത്താണ് പിണറായി ഇത്തവണ പിറകിൽ പോയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

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    TAGS:Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026
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