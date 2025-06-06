Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 6 Jun 2025 8:48 AM IST
    date_range 6 Jun 2025 8:56 AM IST

    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഷൈൻ ടോം ചാക്കോയുടെ പിതാവ് മരിച്ചു, നടന് പരിക്ക്

    വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഷൈൻ ടോം ചാക്കോയുടെ പിതാവ് മരിച്ചു, നടന് പരിക്ക്
    സേലം: നടൻ ഷൈൻ ടോം ചാക്കോയും കുടുംബവും സഞ്ചരിച്ച കാർ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട് നടന്‍റെ പിതാവ് മരിച്ചു. സി.പി. ചാക്കോ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഷൈൻ ടോം ചാക്കോയുടെ വലതുകൈക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. അമ്മക്കും സഹോദരനും വാഹനമോടിച്ച അസിസ്റ്റന്‍റിനും നേരിയ പരിക്കുണ്ട്.


    എറണാകുളത്തുനിന്ന് ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് പോകവെ സേലത്ത് വെച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി പത്തോടെയാണ് യാത്ര തിരിച്ചത്. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ആറുമണിയോടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ ഷൈനിന്‍റെ പിതാവ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ വെച്ചാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ധര്‍മപുരിയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Shine Tom ChackoRoad Accident
