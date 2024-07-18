Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 6:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 6:37 AM GMT

    ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടി കേരളപുത്രൻ; സ്മാരകത്തിന്‍റെ കാര്യത്തിൽ സർക്കാർ രാഷ്ട്രീയം കളിക്കരുതെന്ന് തരൂർ

    ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടി കേരളപുത്രൻ; സ്മാരകത്തിന്‍റെ കാര്യത്തിൽ സർക്കാർ രാഷ്ട്രീയം കളിക്കരുതെന്ന് തരൂർ
    കോട്ടയം: ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടിയുടെ സ്മാരകത്തിന്‍റെ കാര്യത്തിൽ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ രാഷ്ട്രീയം കളിക്കുന്നത് ശരിയല്ലെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ശശി തരൂർ എം.പി. അദ്ദേഹത്തെ പാർട്ടി നേതാവായി കാണാതെ കേരളത്തിന് വേണ്ടി സേവനം ചെയ്ത കേരള പുത്രനായി കാണണമെന്നും തരൂർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    ജനങ്ങളുടെ ആവശ്യകത മനസിലാക്കി പ്രവർത്തിച്ച നേതാവാണ് ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടിയെന്നും തരൂർ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി. ഉമ്മൻചാണ്ടിയുടെ ഒന്നാം ചരമ വാർഷിക ദിനത്തിൽ പുതുപ്പള്ളിയിൽ എത്തിയതായിരുന്നു തരൂർ.

    TAGS:Oommen ChandyShashi Tharoorcongress
    News Summary - Shashi Tharoor said the government should not play politics in the matter of Oommen Chandy memorial
