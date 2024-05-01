Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 10:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 10:14 AM GMT

    തന്നെ വർ​ഗീയമായി ചാപ്പ കുത്താൻ നീക്കം നടന്നുവെന്ന് ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ

    കണ്ണൂർ: തന്നെ വർ​ഗീയമായി ചാപ്പ കുത്താൻ നീക്കം നടന്നുവെന്ന് വടകരയിലെ യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായിരുന്ന ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ. വടകരയിൽ ചില കാര്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവരാനുണ്ട്. വ്യാജ സ്ക്രീൻഷോട്ടിനെതിരെ ഇതുവരെ പൊലീസ് നടപടിയായില്ലെന്നും ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ഓരോ ഘട്ടത്തിലും തന്നെ ടാർ​ഗറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വ്യാജ പ്രചാരണമൊക്കം ജനങ്ങൾ ചെറുത്തു തോൽപിച്ചെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രഭാരിയെ എന്തിനാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി കണ്ടതെന്നും ഷാഫി ചോദിച്ചു. ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാക്കളെ പരസ്യമായും രഹസ്യമായും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കൾ കണ്ടിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Shafi Parampil
    News Summary - Shafi Parampil said that there was a move to stab him racially
