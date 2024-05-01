Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 May 2024
1 May 2024
തന്നെ വർഗീയമായി ചാപ്പ കുത്താൻ നീക്കം നടന്നുവെന്ന് ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ
News Summary - Shafi Parampil said that there was a move to stab him racially
കണ്ണൂർ: തന്നെ വർഗീയമായി ചാപ്പ കുത്താൻ നീക്കം നടന്നുവെന്ന് വടകരയിലെ യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായിരുന്ന ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ. വടകരയിൽ ചില കാര്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവരാനുണ്ട്. വ്യാജ സ്ക്രീൻഷോട്ടിനെതിരെ ഇതുവരെ പൊലീസ് നടപടിയായില്ലെന്നും ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ഓരോ ഘട്ടത്തിലും തന്നെ ടാർഗറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വ്യാജ പ്രചാരണമൊക്കം ജനങ്ങൾ ചെറുത്തു തോൽപിച്ചെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രഭാരിയെ എന്തിനാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി കണ്ടതെന്നും ഷാഫി ചോദിച്ചു. ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാക്കളെ പരസ്യമായും രഹസ്യമായും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കൾ കണ്ടിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
