Posted Ondate_range 19 April 2024 3:04 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 April 2024 3:04 AM GMT
സൈബർ ആക്രമണ ആരോപണം; തന്റെ പേര് വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്നത് എന്തിനെന്ന് ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Shafi parambil react to Cyber attack issues against KK Shailaja
വടകര: കെ.കെ. ഷൈലജക്കെതിരായ സൈബർ ആക്രമണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആരോപണത്തിൽ തന്റെ പേര് വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്നത് എന്തിനെന്ന് യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ. താൻ ആരെയും വ്യക്തിഹത്യ ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ഷാഫി പറഞ്ഞു.
ഒരു ഗുണവുമില്ലാത്ത കാര്യം എന്തിന് ചെയ്യണം. ആരോപണത്തെ നിയമപരമായി നേരിടുമെന്നും ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
