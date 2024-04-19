Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസൈബർ ആക്രമണ ആരോപണം;...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 3:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 3:04 AM GMT

    സൈബർ ആക്രമണ ആരോപണം; തന്‍റെ പേര് വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്നത് എന്തിനെന്ന് ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ

    shafi parambil
    വടകര: കെ.കെ. ഷൈലജക്കെതിരായ സൈബർ ആക്രമണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആരോപണത്തിൽ തന്‍റെ പേര് വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്നത് എന്തിനെന്ന് യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ. താൻ ആരെയും വ്യക്തിഹത്യ ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ഷാഫി പറഞ്ഞു.

    ഒരു ഗുണവുമില്ലാത്ത കാര്യം എന്തിന് ചെയ്യണം. ആരോപണത്തെ നിയമപരമായി നേരിടുമെന്നും ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:Shafi parambilKK Shailajalok sabha elections 2024
