എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ കൊല്ലം ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റിയംഗം വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 8 July 2024 1:16 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 July 2024 1:16 PM GMT
News Summary - SFI Kollam district committee member Anakha Prakash died in a car accident
കൊല്ലം: എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ കൊല്ലം ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. അനഘ പ്രകാശ് (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൊട്ടാരക്കര കോട്ടത്തലയിൽ വച്ച് അനഘ സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടർ സ്വകാര്യ ബസിൽ ഇടിച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
നടുവത്തൂർ സ്വദേശികളായ പ്രവാസി മലയാളി പ്രകാശ് -സുജ ദമ്പതികളുടെ ഏക മകളാണ്. വെണ്ടാർ വിദ്യാദിരാജ കോളജിൽ അവസാന വർഷ വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.
