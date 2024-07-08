Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2024 1:16 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2024 1:16 PM GMT

    എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ കൊല്ലം ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റിയംഗം വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    Anakha Prakash
    കൊല്ലം: എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ കൊല്ലം ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. അനഘ പ്രകാശ് (25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൊട്ടാരക്കര കോട്ടത്തലയിൽ വച്ച് അനഘ സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടർ സ്വകാര്യ ബസിൽ ഇടിച്ചായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    നടുവത്തൂർ സ്വദേശികളായ പ്രവാസി മലയാളി പ്രകാശ് -സുജ ദമ്പതികളുടെ ഏക മകളാണ്. വെണ്ടാർ വിദ്യാദിരാജ കോളജിൽ അവസാന വർഷ വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.

    TAGS:sfiaccidentAnakha Prakash
    News Summary - SFI Kollam district committee member Anakha Prakash died in a car accident
