Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമതിൽ ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് ഏഴ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 9:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 9:11 AM GMT

    മതിൽ ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് ഏഴ് വയസുകാരിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    തൃശ്ശൂർ: തൃശ്ശൂർ വെങ്കിടങ്ങിൽ മതിൽ ഇടിഞ്ഞ് വീണ് ഏഴ് വയസുകാരി മരിച്ചു. തൊട്ടിപ്പറമ്പിൽ കാർത്തികേയൻ- ലക്ഷ്മി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾ ദേവീഭദ്രയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ദേവിഭദ്രയുടെ സഹോദരനും മറ്റൊരു കുട്ടിക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റു. കുട്ടികൾ കളിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കവെ പഴക്കം ചെന്ന മതിൽ തകർന്നു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    വെങ്കിടങ്ങ് ശ്രീശങ്കരനാരായണ എൽ.പി സ്കൂളിലെ രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ് ദേവീഭദ്ര.

    TAGS:obit NewsWall Collapsed
    News Summary - seven-year-old girl died when the wall collapsed
