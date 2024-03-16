Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    16 March 2024 8:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    16 March 2024 8:21 AM GMT

    സർവീസ്‌ പെൻഷൻ കുടിശിക 628 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു

    സർവീസ്‌ പെൻഷൻ കുടിശിക 628 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം : വിരമിച്ച ജീവനക്കാർക്കും അധ്യാപകർക്കും പതിനൊന്നാം പെൻഷൻ പരിഷ്‌കരണ കുടിശിക മൂന്നാം ഗഡു അനുവദിച്ചതായി മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. 5.07 ലക്ഷം പേർക്കാണ്‌ ആനുകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കുക. 628 കോടി രൂപ ഇതിനായി അനുവദിച്ച്‌ ഉത്തരവിറക്കി.

    Service pension
    News Summary - Service pension arrears of Rs.628 crore have been sanctioned
