Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightസീരിയൽ-സിനിമ നടൻ അജിത്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 11:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2025 11:59 PM IST

    സീരിയൽ-സിനിമ നടൻ അജിത് വിജയൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറ: സീരിയൽ-സിനിമ നടൻ കണ്ണൻകുളങ്ങര പനങ്കാവിൽ അജിത് വിജയൻ (57) നിര്യാതനായി. പ്രശസ്ത കഥകളി ആചാര്യൻ കലാമണ്ഡലം കൃഷ്ണൻ നായരുടെയും കലാമണ്ഡലം കല്യാണിക്കുട്ടിയമ്മയുടെയും ചെറുമകനും മോഹിനിയാട്ടം നർത്തകി കല വിജയന്റെയും റിട്ട. ഫാക്ട് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ സി.കെ. വിജയന്റെയും മകനുമാണ്.

    സംസ്കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11ന് തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറ പൊതുശ്മശാനത്തിൽ. ഭാര്യ: ധന്യ. മക്കൾ: ഗായത്രി, ഗൗരി.


    TAGS:Ajith Vijayan
    News Summary - Serial-film actor Ajith Vijayan passes away
