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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്ന്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2026 6:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2026 6:15 PM IST

    ഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചുവീണു, ലോറി കയറി രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ്സ് വിദ്യാർഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

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    ഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചുവീണു, ലോറി കയറി രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ്സ് വിദ്യാർഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
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    കോഴിക്കോട് : ഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചുവീണ് രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. മുക്കം പുൽപറമ്പിൽ വെച്ചാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. സ്കൂൾ വിട്ട് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന മണാശ്ശേരി ഗവൺമെന്റ് സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർത്ഥി അമൽ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഓട്ടോയിൽ നിന്നു റോഡിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചുവീണ കുട്ടിയുടെ ശരീരത്തിലൂടെ ലോറി കയറി ഇറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. തലയിലൂടെ ലോറി കയറി ഇറങ്ങിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തുതന്നെ കുട്ടി മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

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