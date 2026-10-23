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Madhyamam
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    മാഹി ബൈപാസിൽ ലോറിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികൻ മരിച്ചു

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    Mahe bypass accident
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    മനോജ് കുമാർ

    മാഹി: ദേശീയപാത തലശ്ശേരി–മാഹി ബൈപാസ് റോഡിൽ ലോറിയിടിച്ച് സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികൻ മരിച്ചു. കോടിയേരി കൃഷ്ണ നിവാസിൽ മനോജ് കുമാർ (59) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഈസ്റ്റ് പള്ളൂർ സർവിസ് റോഡിലാണ് അപകടം. ജിയോ പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് സമീപം ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ മനോജ് കുമാർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ ലോറി ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

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    News Summary - Scooter rider dies in Mahe bypass lorry crash
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