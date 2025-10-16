Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightബസിനടിയിലേക്ക്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 11:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 11:25 AM IST

    ബസിനടിയിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചു വീണ സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; സംഭവം മലപ്പുറം തിരുവാലിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Jishnu
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    വണ്ടൂർ: നിയന്ത്രണംവിട്ട സ്കൂട്ടർ മറിഞ്ഞ് ബസിനടിയിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചു വീണ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. മലപ്പുറം തിരുവാലി വട്ടപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി മാന്തോടി ജിഷ്ണു ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തിരുവാലി അങ്ങാടിക്കു സമീപം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.30നാണ് സംഭവം. തിരുവാലി അങ്ങാടിയിൽ പച്ചക്കറിക്കട നടത്തുന്ന കൃഷ്ണന്‍റെയും ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് ആശാപ്രവർത്തക സുജാതയുടെയും മകനാണ് ജിഷ്ണു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AccidentsLatest NewsTiruvali PanchayatMalappuram
    News Summary - Scooter rider dies after falling under bus in Tiruvali, Malappuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X