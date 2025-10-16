ബസിനടിയിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചു വീണ സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; സംഭവം മലപ്പുറം തിരുവാലിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Oct 2025 11:25 AM IST
16 Oct 2025 11:25 AM IST
ബസിനടിയിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചു വീണ സ്കൂട്ടർ യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; സംഭവം മലപ്പുറം തിരുവാലിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Scooter rider dies after falling under bus in Tiruvali, Malappuram
വണ്ടൂർ: നിയന്ത്രണംവിട്ട സ്കൂട്ടർ മറിഞ്ഞ് ബസിനടിയിലേക്ക് തെറിച്ചു വീണ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. മലപ്പുറം തിരുവാലി വട്ടപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി മാന്തോടി ജിഷ്ണു ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
തിരുവാലി അങ്ങാടിക്കു സമീപം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.30നാണ് സംഭവം. തിരുവാലി അങ്ങാടിയിൽ പച്ചക്കറിക്കട നടത്തുന്ന കൃഷ്ണന്റെയും ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് ആശാപ്രവർത്തക സുജാതയുടെയും മകനാണ് ജിഷ്ണു.
