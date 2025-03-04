Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഓമശ്ശേരിയിൽ സ്കൂൾ വാൻ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഏഴ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    school van
    Photo courtesy: Social Media

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട് ഓമശ്ശേരി പുത്തൂർ അമ്പലക്കണ്ടിയിൽ സ്കൂൾ വാൻ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഏഴ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കും ഡ്രൈവർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇവരെ ഓമശ്ശേരിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ആരുടെയും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല.

    ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ടോടെയാണ് അപകടം. മാനിപുരം എ.യു.പി സ്കൂൾ വാനാണ് അപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ടത്.

    School VanAccident Newsomassery
    News Summary - school van overturned in kozhikode omassery
