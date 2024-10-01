Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 1:40 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 1:40 PM GMT

    നവരാത്രി: ഒക്ടോബർ 11ന് സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് അവധി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നവരാത്രി ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി മുഴുവൻ സർക്കാർ/ എയ്​ഡഡ്​/ അൺഎയ്​ഡഡ്​ സ്കൂളുകൾക്കും ഒക്​ടോബർ 11ന്​ അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന്​ പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു. 10ന്​ പൂജവെപ്പ്​​ നടക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ്​ 11ന്​ അവധി നൽകുന്നത്​

    TAGS:School leave
