Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    15 Feb 2024 5:56 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2024 5:56 PM GMT

    സ്കൂൾ ജീവനക്കാരി സ്കൂളിന് മുന്നിൽ ബൈക്കിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

    സ്കൂൾ ജീവനക്കാരി സ്കൂളിന് മുന്നിൽ ബൈക്കിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
    പെരുമ്പാവൂർ: ബൈക്കിടിച്ച് സ്കൂൾ ജീവനക്കാരി മരിച്ചു. ആലുവ ചുണങ്ങംവേലി എരുമത്തല പള്ളിപ്പറമ്പിൽ വീട്ടിൽ കെ. എസ്. രജിനിയാണ് (51) മരിച്ചത്.

    അകനാട് ഗവ. ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ സ്വീപ്പർ ജീവനക്കാരിയാണ്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.30നാണ് അപകടം. ബസിറങ്ങി സ്കൂളിലേക്ക് റോഡ് കുറുകെ കടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ രജിനിയെ ബൈക്കിടിച്ച് തെറിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ആലുവയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും രാത്രി 7.30ന് മരിച്ചു. മകൻ: കണ്ണൻ. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്.

    Accident Death, obituary, Bike accident
