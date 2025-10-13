Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    13 Oct 2025 7:39 PM IST
    13 Oct 2025 7:39 PM IST

    എടപ്പാളിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറി; ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു, 12 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്, ഒരു വിദ്യാർഥിയുടെ നിലഗുരുതരം

    എടപ്പാളിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് കടയിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറി; ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു, 12 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്, ഒരു വിദ്യാർഥിയുടെ നിലഗുരുതരം
    മലപ്പുറം: എടപ്പാൾ കണ്ടനകത്ത് സ്കൂൾ ബസ് നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് കടയിലേക്ക് പാഞ്ഞുകയറി. ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. വിദ്യാർഥികളടക്കം 12പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. കടയിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന വിജയൻ എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവരിൽ ഒരു കുട്ടിയുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്. ദാറുൽ ഹുദായ സ്കൂൾ ബസ്സാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട് ഇടിച്ചത്.

    updating....

