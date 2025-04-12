കണ്ണൂർ മയ്യിലിൽ സ്കൂൾ ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധി വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2025 9:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2025 9:24 PM IST
കണ്ണൂർ: മയ്യിൽ കൊയ്യത്ത് സ്കൂൾ ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് 20ഓളം വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. മർക്കസ് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് സ്കൂളിൻ്റെ ബസാണ് തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില സംബന്ധിച്ച് വ്യക്തത വന്നിട്ടില്ല.
ഹോസ്റ്റലിൽ താമസിച്ച് പഠിക്കുന്ന കുട്ടികൾ വിവാഹ സൽക്കാരത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായി പോകുമ്പോഴായിരുന്നു അപകടമെന്നാണ് വിവരം. വളവിൽവെച്ച് നിയന്ത്രണംവിട്ട ബസ് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ മയ്യിലിലേയും കണ്ണൂരിലേയും ആശുപത്രികളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
