Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2025 1:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2025 2:19 PM IST

    സത്യൻ മൊകേരി സി.പി.ഐ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി; പി.പി. സുനീർ പദവിയിൽ തുടരും

    Sathyan Mokeri
    സത്യൻ മൊകേരി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സത്യൻ മൊകേരിയെ സി.പി.ഐ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഇ. ചന്ദ്രശേഖരൻ മാറിയ ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണിത്. അതോടൊപ്പം പി.പി. സുനീർ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയായി തുടരാനും തീരുമാനമായി. വി.എസ്. സുനിൽ കുമാറിനെയും സി.എൻ. ചന്ദ്രനെയും എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:kerala politicsCPIsathyan mokeriLatest News
