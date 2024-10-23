Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    23 Oct 2024 5:22 AM GMT
    23 Oct 2024 5:22 AM GMT

    കഥകളി ആചാര്യന്‍ സദനം നരിപ്പറ്റ നാരായണന്‍ നമ്പൂതിരി അന്തരിച്ചു

    Sadanam Narippatta Narayanan Namboothiri
    പാലക്കാട്: കഥകളി ആചാര്യനും കീഴ്പടം കുമാരൻ നായരുടെ ശിഷ്യനുമായ സദനം നരിപ്പറ്റ നാരായണൻ നമ്പൂതിരി (77) അന്തരിച്ചു. പുലർച്ചെ 2.30ഓടെ പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. നാലുദിവസമായി ആശുപതിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    കാട്ടാളന്‍, ഹംസം, ബ്രാഹ്മണന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രധാന വേഷങ്ങളില്‍ അറിയപ്പെടുന്ന നടനാണ്. കലാമണ്ഡലം ഫെലോഷിപ് ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ ഒട്ടേറെ അംഗീകാരങ്ങള്‍ നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    സംസ്കാരം വൈകിട്ട് 4ന് കാറൽമണ്ണ നരിക്കാട്ടിരി മന വളപ്പിൽ നടക്കും.

