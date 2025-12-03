ശബരിമല: വെർച്വൽ ക്യൂ വഴി ബുക്ക്‌ ചെയ്തവർ അന്നുതന്നെ എത്തണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 3 Dec 2025 7:46 AM IST
Updated On 3 Dec 2025 7:46 AM IST
ശബരിമല: വെർച്വൽ ക്യൂ വഴി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്തവർ അന്നുതന്നെ എത്തണംtext_fields
News Summary - Sabarimala: Those who booked through the virtual queue should arrive on the same day
ശബരിമല: വെർച്വൽ ക്യൂ വഴി ശബരിമലയിലേക്ക് വരുന്ന തീർഥാടകർ ബുക്ക് ചെയ്ത ദിവസംതന്നെ എത്തണമെന്ന് സന്നിധാനം സ്പെഷൽ പൊലീസ് ഓഫിസർ (എസ്.ഒ) ആർ. ശ്രീകുമാർ പറഞ്ഞു. ബുക്ക് ചെയ്ത ദിവസമല്ലാതെ ആ ടോക്കണുമായി വേറെ ദിവസം എത്തുന്നത് പ്രയാസം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
സന്നിധാനത്തെ തിരക്കനുസരിച്ചാണ് നിലയ്ക്കലിൽനിന്ന് സ്പോട്ട് ബുക്കിങ് നൽകുന്നത്. സ്പെഷൽ കമീഷണർ എസ്.ഒയുമായി ആലോചിച്ചാണ് 5000ത്തിൽ കൂടുതലായുള്ള സ്പോട്ട് ബുക്കിങ് അനുവദിക്കുന്നത്. ദിവസവും ശരാശരി 8500 വരെ ഇത്തരത്തിൽ കൊടുക്കാറുണ്ട്.
