Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 8:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 8:19 PM IST

    ഇടവമാസ പൂജകള്‍ക്കായി ശബരിമല നട നാളെ തുറക്കും

    ശബരിമല: ഇടവ മാസ പൂജകള്‍ക്കായി ശബരിമല നട നാളെ(ബുധനാഴ്ച) തുറക്കും. വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് തന്ത്രി കണ്ഠരര് രാജീവരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തില്‍ മേല്‍ശാന്തി അരുൺകുമാർ നമ്പൂതിരി നട തുറന്ന് ദീപം തെളിയിക്കും.

    തുടർന്ന് പതിനെട്ടാം പടിക്ക് താഴെ ആഴിയിൽ അഗ്നി പകരും. ഇടവമാസം ഒന്നിന് രാവിലെ അഞ്ചിന് നട തുറക്കും. ഭക്തർക്ക് സൗകര്യപ്രദവും സുരക്ഷിതവുമായ തീർഥാടനം ഒരുക്കുന്നതിന് തിരുവിതാംകൂർ ദേവസ്വം ബോർഡും സർക്കാരും എല്ലാ ഒരുക്കങ്ങളും പൂർത്തിയാക്കി. ഇടവ മാസ പൂജകള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി മെയ് 19ന് രാത്രി 10 ന് നട അടക്കും.

    TAGS:sabarimala temple
    News Summary - Sabarimala temple to open tomorrow for Eidva pujas
