Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 10:02 AM IST

    ശബരിമല തീർത്ഥാടകൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    sabarimala
    ശബരിമല : ശബരിമല ദർശനത്തിനായി എത്തിയ തീർത്ഥാടകൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം കോരാണി ദേവി മന്ദിരത്തിൽ വിജയകുമാർ ( 68 ) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ശരംകുത്തി ഭാഗത്തെ ചുക്കുവെള്ള വിതരണ കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് സമീപത്ത് വച്ച് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചേകാലോടെ ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട വിജയകുമാർ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് സന്നിധാനം ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

    TAGS:Sabarimala pilgrimDeath newsSabarimala
    News Summary - Sabarimala pilgrim collapses and dies
