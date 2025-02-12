Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    12 Feb 2025 6:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 6:27 PM IST

    കുംഭമാസ പൂജകള്‍ക്കായി ശബരിമല നട തുറന്നു

    കുംഭമാസ പൂജകള്‍ക്കായി ശബരിമല നട തുറന്നു
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: കുംഭമാസ പൂജകള്‍ക്കായി ശബരിമല നട തുറന്നു. വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് തന്ത്രി കണ്ടരര് രാജീവരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തില്‍ മേല്‍ശാന്തി അരുൺകുമാർ നമ്പൂതിരി നട തുറന്ന് ദീപം തെളിയിച്ചു.

    ആയിരങ്ങളാണ് ദർശനത്തിന് എത്തിയത്. നട തുറന്ന ശേഷം 18ാം പടിക്ക് താഴെ ആഴിയിൽ അഗ്നി പകർന്നു. കുംഭമാസം ഒന്നാം തീയതിയായ നാളെ രാവിലെ അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് നട തുറക്കും. കുംഭമാസ പൂജകള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി ഫെബ്രുവരി 17ന് രാത്രി 10 മണിക്ക് നട അടക്കും.

    Sabarimala
    News Summary - Sabarimala is opened for Kumbh month pujas
