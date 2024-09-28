Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    28 Sep 2024 7:21 AM GMT
    28 Sep 2024 7:21 AM GMT

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ പിക്കപ്പ് ലോറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ പിക്കപ്പ് ലോറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു
    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ പിക്കപ്പ് ലോറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചുവൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ പിക്കപ്പ് ലോറിക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു. വാഹനം കത്തി നശിച്ചു. ആളപായമില്ല.

    ചുരത്തിൽ അഞ്ചാംവളവിന് സമീപമാണ് സംഭവം. ദോസ്ത് പിക്കപ്പ് ലോറിക്കാണ് ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ 11.15ന് തീപ്പിടിച്ചത്. ഹൈവേ പൊലീസും ഫയർഫോഴ്സും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി.

    Thamarassery Pass Vehicle Fire
    News Summary - Running lorry catches fire onThamarassery pass
