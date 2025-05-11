Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2025 1:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2025 1:40 PM IST

    സി.പി.ഐ സമ്മേളനങ്ങളിലെ നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അതിർത്തിയിൽ നിലനിന്നിരുന്ന ഗുരുതര സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ മാറ്റം വന്നതിന്റെ വേളിച്ചത്തിൽ പാർട്ടി സംസ്ഥാന കൌൺസിൽ പാർട്ടി സമ്മേളന നടത്തിപ്പുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് വരുത്തിയിരുന്ന നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നതായി സെക്രട്ടറി ബിനോയ്‌ വിശ്വം അറിയിച്ചു. ലോക്കൽ-മണ്ഡലം- ജില്ലാ സമ്മേളനങ്ങൾ മുൻ തീരുമാനപ്രകാരം തന്നെ നടത്തേണ്ടതാണ് എന്നും സെക്രട്ടറി നിർദേശിച്ചു.

    TAGS:CPI
    News Summary - Restrictions on CPI meetings lifted
