Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 5 March 2025 10:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 March 2025 10:18 PM IST

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: ട്രെയിനുകൾ വഴിതിരിച്ചുവിടും

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: സേ​ലം ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ട്രാ​ക്ക് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കാ​യി മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 10, 12, 15, 16 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്രെയിനുകൾ തിരിച്ചുവിടും.

    ന​മ്പ​ർ 13352 ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ-​ധ​ൻ​ബാ​ദ് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സും ന​മ്പ​ർ 12678 എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം-​കെ​എ​സ്ആ​ർ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സും കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ ജ​ങ്ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്താ​തെ തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടും. പ​ക​രം പോ​ത്ത​നൂ​രി​ൽ അ​ധി​ക സ്റ്റോ​പ്പ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:train timeTrack Maintenance
    News Summary - Repair work: Trains will be diverted
