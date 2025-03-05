Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 March 2025 10:18 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 March 2025 10:18 PM IST
അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: ട്രെയിനുകൾ വഴിതിരിച്ചുവിടുംtext_fields
പാലക്കാട്: സേലം ഡിവിഷനിലെ വിവിധ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണിക്കായി മാർച്ച് 10, 12, 15, 16 തീയതികളിൽ ട്രെയിനുകൾ തിരിച്ചുവിടും.
നമ്പർ 13352 ആലപ്പുഴ-ധൻബാദ് എക്സ്പ്രസും നമ്പർ 12678 എറണാകുളം-കെഎസ്ആർ ബംഗളൂരു എക്സ്പ്രസും കോയമ്പത്തൂർ ജങ്ഷനിലെത്താതെ തിരിച്ചുവിടും. പകരം പോത്തനൂരിൽ അധിക സ്റ്റോപ്പ് അനുവദിക്കും.
