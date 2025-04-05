Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകരുളായി വനത്തിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2025 11:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2025 11:31 PM IST

    കരുളായി വനത്തിൽ ആനക്കുട്ടിയുടെ ജഡാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തി

    elephant
    കരുളായി: നെടുങ്കയം വനംവകുപ്പ് പരിധിയിലെ എഴുത്തുകല്ലിൽ ആനക്കുട്ടിയുടെ ജഡാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തി. വനപാലകരുടെ പതിവ് പരിശോധനയിലാണ് ജഡം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    ഏകദേശം ആറു മാസം പ്രായം വരുന്ന കൊമ്പനാനക്കുട്ടിയുടെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങളാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. കടുവ പിടിച്ചതാണെന്നാണ് അധികൃതരുടെ സ്ഥിരീകരണം.

    സമീപം കടുവയുടെ കാൽപാടുകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി. ആനക്കുട്ടിയെ പകുതി ഭക്ഷിച്ച നിലയിലാണ്. ശനിയാഴ്ച വനം വെറ്ററിനറി സർജൻ ഡോ. എസ്. ശ്യാം പരിശോധന നടത്തി.

    Girl in a jacket

