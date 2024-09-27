അമൃത് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിയമനം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT
അമൃത് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിയമനംtext_fields
News Summary - Recruitment in Amrit Scheme
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തദ്ദേശസ്വയംഭരണ വകുപ്പിന് കീഴിലുള്ള അമൃത് പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി മിഷൻ ഡയറക്ടർ, അർബൻ ഇൻഫ്രാസ്ട്രക്ചർ ആൻഡ് വാട്ടർ എക്സ്പേർട്ട്, പ്ലാനർ അസോസിയേറ്റ് തസ്തികകളിൽ അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. പ്രായപരിധി 60 വയസ്.
http://forms.gle/fWQvLXQEyBSCaVuu6 എന്ന ഗൂഗിൾ ലിങ്കിലൂടെ ഒക്ടോബർ 15 വരെ അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് - ഫോൺ: 0471 2323856/ 2320530, വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: https://amrutkerala.org
