Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT

    അമൃത് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിയമനം

    അമൃത് പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിയമനം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തദ്ദേശസ്വയംഭരണ വകുപ്പിന് കീഴിലുള്ള അമൃത് പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി മിഷൻ ഡയറക്ടർ, അർബൻ ഇൻഫ്രാസ്ട്രക്ചർ ആൻഡ് വാട്ടർ എക്സ്പേർട്ട്, പ്ലാനർ അസോസിയേറ്റ് തസ്തികകളിൽ അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. പ്രായപരിധി 60 വയസ്.

    http://forms.gle/fWQvLXQEyBSCaVuu6 എന്ന ഗൂഗിൾ ലിങ്കിലൂടെ ഒക്ടോബർ 15 വരെ അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് - ഫോൺ: 0471 2323856/ 2320530, വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: https://amrutkerala.org

    TAGS:Amrit Scheme
    News Summary - Recruitment in Amrit Scheme
