Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 May 2024 1:34 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2024 1:34 PM GMT
റീ-ഗാർഡറിങ്: മേയ് 22 മുതൽ മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വൈകുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Re-Gardening: Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express to be delayed from May 22
പാലക്കാട്: ഷൊർണൂർ ചെറുതുരുത്തി രണ്ടാം നമ്പർ പാലത്തിന്റെ റീ-ഗാർഡറിങ് ജോലികൾ നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ മേയ് 22, 24, 26 തീയതികളിൽ മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രലിൽ നിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 16348 മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ എക്സ്പ്രസ് 35 മിനിറ്റ് വൈകുമെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story