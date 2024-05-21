Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightറീ-ഗാർഡറിങ്: മേയ് 22...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 May 2024 1:34 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2024 1:34 PM GMT

    റീ-ഗാർഡറിങ്: മേയ് 22 മുതൽ മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ എക്‌സ്‌പ്രസ് വൈകും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    train service
    cancel

    പാലക്കാട്: ഷൊർണൂർ ചെറുതുരുത്തി രണ്ടാം നമ്പർ പാലത്തി​ന്റെ റീ-ഗാർഡറിങ് ജോലികൾ നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ മേയ് 22, 24, 26 തീയതികളിൽ മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രലിൽ നിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 16348 മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെൻട്രൽ എക്‌സ്‌പ്രസ് 35 മിനിറ്റ് വൈകുമെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:indian railwaytrain serviceRe Gardening
    News Summary - Re-Gardening: Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express to be delayed from May 22
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick