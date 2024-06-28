Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഈ മാസത്തെ റേഷന്‍...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 5:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2024 5:45 PM GMT

    ഈ മാസത്തെ റേഷന്‍ വിതരണം ജൂലൈ 5 വരെ നീട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഈ മാസത്തെ റേഷന്‍ വിതരണം ജൂലൈ 5 വരെ നീട്ടി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    representational image

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ജൂ​ണി​ലെ റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ വി​ത​ര​ണം ജൂ​ലൈ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി​യ​താ​യി മ​ന്ത്രി ജി.​ആ​ര്‍. അ​നി​ല്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സ്​​റ്റോ​ക്ക് തി​ട്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച അ​വ​ധി ആ​ദ്യ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യ ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്നി​ന്​ പ​ക​രം ജൂ​ലൈ ആ​റി​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    ജൂ​ലൈ​യി​ലെ റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ വി​ത​ര​ണം എ​ട്ട്​ മു​ത​ല്‍ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ration shopration distribution
    News Summary - ration distribution has been extended till July 5
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick