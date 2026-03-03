Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 3 March 2026 7:39 AM IST
    date_range 3 March 2026 7:39 AM IST

    16കാരിക്ക് പീഡനം: പ്രതിക്ക് 50 വർഷം തടവ്

    16കാരിക്ക് പീഡനം: പ്രതിക്ക് 50 വർഷം തടവ്
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: പ​തി​നാ​റു​കാ​രി​യെ പ​ല​ത​വ​ണ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക്​ 50 വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഠി​ന​ത​ട​വും മു​പ്പ​തി​നാ​യി​രം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും. തി​രു​വ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷൈ​നു​വി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (37) ​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം അ​തി​വേ​ഗ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി അ​ഞ്ജു മീ​ര ബി​ർ​ള ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പി​ഴ ഒ​ടു​ക്കാ​ത്ത പ​ക്ഷം മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ത​ട​വ് അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്ക​ണം.

    News Summary - Rape of 16-year-old girl: Accused gets 50 years in prison
