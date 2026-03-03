16കാരിക്ക് പീഡനം: പ്രതിക്ക് 50 വർഷം തടവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 March 2026 7:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 March 2026 7:39 AM IST
16കാരിക്ക് പീഡനം: പ്രതിക്ക് 50 വർഷം തടവ്text_fields
News Summary - Rape of 16-year-old girl: Accused gets 50 years in prison
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പതിനാറുകാരിയെ പലതവണ പീഡിപ്പിച്ചെന്ന കേസിൽ പ്രതിക്ക് 50 വർഷം കഠിനതടവും മുപ്പതിനായിരം രൂപ പിഴയും. തിരുവല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഷൈനുവിനെയാണ് (37) തിരുവനന്തപുരം അതിവേഗ പ്രത്യേക കോടതി ജഡ്ജി അഞ്ജു മീര ബിർള ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്.
പിഴ ഒടുക്കാത്ത പക്ഷം മൂന്നുവർഷം കൂടുതൽ തടവ് അനുഭവിക്കണം.
