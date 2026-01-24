Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Jan 2026 6:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jan 2026 6:23 PM IST
ശ്രീധരനാണെങ്കിലും പിണറായിയാണെങ്കിലും മഞ്ഞക്കുറ്റി ഊരി ജനങ്ങളെ രക്ഷിക്കണം -ചെന്നിത്തല
ramesh chennithala against high speed rail project
കോഴിക്കോട്: അതിവേഗ റെയിൽപാതക്കെതിരെയും കെ റെയിലിനെ പരിഹസിച്ചും കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല. ശ്രീധരനാണെങ്കിലും പിണറായി ആണെങ്കിലും കെ റെയിലിന് സ്ഥാപിച്ച മഞ്ഞക്കുറ്റികൾ ഊരി മാറ്റി ജനങ്ങളെ രക്ഷിക്കണമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
‘നാട്ടിൽ മുഴുവൻ മഞ്ഞക്കുറ്റികൾ ഇട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഭൂമി വിൽക്കാൻ പറ്റുന്നില്ല, അവിടെ ക്രയവിക്രയങ്ങൾ പറ്റുന്നില്ല. ശ്രീധരനാണെങ്കിലും പിണറായി ആണെങ്കിലും മഞ്ഞക്കുറ്റി ഊരി ജനങ്ങളെ രക്ഷിക്കണം. ഏതായാലും ഈ സർക്കാറിന്റെ കാലത്ത് ഒരു റെയിലും വരാൻ പോകുന്നില്ല. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാകുമ്പോൾ ഇങ്ങനെയുള്ള പല അഭ്യാസങ്ങളും കാണേണ്ടിവരും. ഇതൊന്നും നടക്കാൻ പോകുന്നില്ല...’ -ചെന്നിത്തല പറഞ്ഞു.
