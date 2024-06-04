തൃശൂരിലെ അട്ടിമറി അന്വേഷിക്കുമെന്ന് രാജ് മോഹൻ ഉണ്ണിത്താൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Jun 2024 8:25 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jun 2024 8:26 AM GMT
തൃശൂരിലെ അട്ടിമറി അന്വേഷിക്കുമെന്ന് രാജ് മോഹൻ ഉണ്ണിത്താൻtext_fields
News Summary - Raj Mohan Unnithan will investigate the coup in Thrissur
കോഴിക്കോട് : തൃശൂരിലെ അട്ടിമറി അന്വേഷിക്കുമെന്ന് കാസർകോട് യു.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി രാജ് മോഹൻ ഉണ്ണിത്താൻ. ഒരു സർവേയും കെ.മുരളീധരന്റെ തൃശൂരിലെ പരാജയം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല.
തൃശൂരിൽ അട്ടിമറി സംഭവിച്ചുവെങ്കിൽ അത് അന്വേഷിക്കണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്ക് അനുകൂലമായ തരംഗമാണ് ഉണ്ടായെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
