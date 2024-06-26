Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 3:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 3:04 PM GMT

    മഴ: വയനാട്ടിലെ വിനോദ സഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നാളെ പൊതുജനങ്ങളെ പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കില്ല

    കൽപറ്റ: വയനാട് ജില്ലയിൽ ശക്തമായ മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ജില്ലയിലെ സർക്കാർ, സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ വിനോദ സഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലേക്ക് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പൊതുജനങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശനം നിരോധിച്ച് ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ ഉത്തരവിട്ടു. 2005ലെ ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ നിയമപ്രകാരമാണ് നടപടി. പൊതു ജനങ്ങൾ അത്യാവശ്യമല്ലാത്ത യാത്രകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്നും കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Rain HavocWayanad Tourist centers
    News Summary - Rain: Public will not be allowed in tourist centers in Wayanad tomorrow
