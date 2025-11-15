സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 19വരെ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 10:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 10:11 PM IST
സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 19വരെ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Rain likely in the state till 19th
Listen to this Article
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ന്യൂനമർദ, ചക്രവാതച്ചുഴി സ്വാധീനത്തെതുടർന്ന് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബുധനാഴ്ചവരെ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലയിലും തിങ്കളാഴ്ച തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കൊല്ലം, പത്തനംതിട്ട, ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലകളിലും മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ടായിരിക്കും. തെക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ ശ്രീലങ്കക്ക് സമീപം ന്യൂനമർദവും തെക്ക് കിഴക്കൻ അറബിക്കടലിൽ തെക്കൻ കേരള തീരത്തിന് സമീപം ചക്രവാതച്ചുഴിയും നിലനിൽക്കുന്നു. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച വരെ ഇടിമിന്നലോടുകൂടിയ മഴക്കാണ് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കാലവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story