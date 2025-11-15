Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    15 Nov 2025 10:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    15 Nov 2025 10:11 PM IST

    സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 19വരെ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത

    Representation Image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ന്യൂനമർദ, ചക്രവാതച്ചുഴി സ്വാധീനത്തെതുടർന്ന് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ബുധനാഴ്ചവരെ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലയിലും തിങ്കളാഴ്ച തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കൊല്ലം, പത്തനംതിട്ട, ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലകളിലും മഞ്ഞ അലർട്ടായിരിക്കും. തെക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിൽ ശ്രീലങ്കക്ക് സമീപം ന്യൂനമർദവും തെക്ക് കിഴക്കൻ അറബിക്കടലിൽ തെക്കൻ കേരള തീരത്തിന് സമീപം ചക്രവാതച്ചുഴിയും നിലനിൽക്കുന്നു. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച വരെ ഇടിമിന്നലോടുകൂടിയ മഴക്കാണ് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കാലവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

