Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപുതുക്കാട്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 3:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 3:11 PM IST

    പുതുക്കാട് ലോറിയിടിച്ച് റെയിൽവേ ഗേറ്റ് തകർന്നു: ട്രെയിൻ ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Railway gate,Collapsed,Lorry,Puthukkad,Train traffic, പുതുക്കാട്, റെയിൽ​​​ഗേറ്റ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    പുതുക്കാട്: ഗ്യാസ് സിലിണ്ടര്‍ കയറ്റി വന്ന ലോറിയിടിച്ച് പുതുക്കാട് റെയില്‍വേ ഗേറ്റ് തകര്‍ന്നു. ട്രെയിന്‍ ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു. ഒഴിവായത് വന്‍ ദുരന്തം. അപകടത്തില്‍ ഗേറ്റിന്റെ കുറുകെയുള്ള ഇരുമ്പുതൂൺ റെയില്‍ വൈദ്യുതി കമ്പിയിലേക്ക് വീണ് വൈദ്യുതിബന്ധം നിലച്ചു. എറണാകുളം ഭാഗത്തേക്കുള്ള ട്രെയിനുകള്‍ പല സ്‌റ്റേഷനുകളിലായി പിടിച്ചിട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:lorryRailway GateAccidenrt
    News Summary - Railway gate collapsed after being hit by a lorry in Puthukkad: Train traffic disrupted
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X