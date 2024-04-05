Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    5 April 2024 2:16 PM GMT
    5 April 2024 2:16 PM GMT

    കോട്ടയത്ത് ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി റെയിൽവേ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു

    കോട്ടയം: കോട്ടയത്ത് ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി റെയിൽവേ ജീവനക്കാരൻ മരിച്ചു. നട്ടാശ്ശേരി വടുതലയിൽ വിജു മാത്യു (48) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    നീലിമംഗലത്ത് ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റക്കുറ്റപ്പണിക്കിടെ ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടിയാണ് അപകടം. കായംകുളം-എറണാകുളം മെമുവാണ് ഇടിച്ചത്.

    റെയിൽവേ ട്രാക്കിലെ ലോക്കുകൾ ഉറപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ഇയർ ബാലൻസിങ് രോഗാവസ്ഥയുള്ള ബിജു ട്രാക്കിലേക്ക് കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണതാകാമെന്നാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.

    TAGS:Indian RailwayAccident
    News Summary - Railway employee dies after being hit by a train in Kottayam
