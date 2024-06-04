Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 6:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 6:06 AM GMT

    വയനാട്ടിൽ രാഹുലിന്റെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം ഒന്നരലക്ഷം കടന്നു

    Rahul Gandhi
    കൽപറ്റ: വയനാട് മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി വൻ ലീഡിലേക്ക്. ഒന്നര ലക്ഷം വോട്ടിന് മുന്നിലാണിപ്പോൾ. രാഹുൽ 2.7 ലക്ഷം വോട്ട് നേടിയപ്പോൾ രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള സി.പി.ഐയിലെ ആനി രാജക്ക് അതിന്റെ പകുതി വോട്ടുപോലും നേടാനായില്ല.

    വമ്പൻ അവകാശവാദങ്ങളുമായി ചുരം കയറിയെത്തിയ ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷൻ കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രൻ 65825 വോട്ടുകളുമായി മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ്. വോട്ടെണ്ണലിന്റെ ഈ ഘട്ടത്തിൽതന്നെ രാഹുൽ വയനാട്ടിൽ ജയമുറപ്പിച്ചുകഴിഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Lok Sabha Elections 2024Rahul Gandhi
    News Summary - Rahul's majority in Wayanad crossed one and a half lakh
