Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    10 Jun 2024 8:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    10 Jun 2024 8:12 AM GMT

    രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ വയനാട് സന്ദർശനം; 12 ലെ നിയമസഭാ മാർച്ചും സംസ്ഥാന ഏകോപന സമിതിയും മാറ്റിവെച്ചു

    രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ വയനാട് സന്ദർശനം; 12 ലെ നിയമസഭാ മാർച്ചും സംസ്ഥാന ഏകോപന സമിതിയും മാറ്റിവെച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം :എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സർക്കാരിന്റെ ബാർകോഴ അഴിമതിക്കെതിരെ ജൂൺ 12ന് യു.ഡി.എഫിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരുന്ന നിയമസഭാ മാർച്ചും അന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നിന് ചേരാനിരുന്ന യു.ഡി.എഫ് സംസ്ഥാന ഏകോപന സമിതിയും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ വയനാട് സന്ദർശനത്തോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് നേതാക്കൾക്ക് പങ്കെടുക്കേണ്ടതുള്ളതിനാൽ മാറ്റിവെച്ചതായി യു.ഡി.എഫ് കൺവീനർ എം.എം. ഹസൻ അറിയിച്ചു

    Girl in a jacket

    Rahul Gandhi visit to Wayanad
    News Summary - Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad; 12 Legislative March and State Coordinating Committee adjourned
